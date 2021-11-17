Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 17 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday accused the previous Left Front-led government in the state of exploiting farmers and daily wage workers.

Addressing a gathering of farmers and start-up businessmen in the agriculture sector, Deb launched a blistering attack on the Opposition parties saying that the previous governments in Tripura never worked in a time-bound manner to complete the public welfare schemes.

He said, "The Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar is here. They (the Left Front regime) have ruled the state for a long time. I have challenged them if you can take one farmer from our state to the farmers' movement taking place in Delhi. Who they are is known to all. Not a single farmer from Tripura participated in the movement taking place in the national capital. Why should farmers rally behind them when they had done nothing for the farmers. Instead of farmers, one leader of their party went to Delhi who had been seen waving their party flag standing on a tractor. He is not a farmer but a political leader."

Lauding the role of Tripura farmers, Deb said, the farmers of Tripura are well aware of who is doing work in their interest. "The farmers of Tripura are aware of the welfare schemes of the Modi government. They know who has given Rs 361 to the farmers of Tripura under the PM Kisan scheme. They know which government started the FCI paddy procurement scheme. This is why the farmers did not respond to the traitors who exploited them. Had there been any particular section or party that exploited the working class and the daily wagers the most, then it would certainly be the communists. And, it's a fact", alleged Deb.

Deb also highlighted the time-bound approach of the current BJP-led government in delivering services to the people of Tripura.

"In agriculture and allied sectors, we have initiated a number of new projects. The use of sex-sorted semen to improve the number of cows is also fetching good results. I have personally talked to the owner of Amul who suggested that we should opt this method for the development of the dairy sector in Tripura. As per the recent statistics, 94 per cent of the calves were female. We are expecting to tap Rs 1,100 crore within the state if the import of milk could be stopped enhancing local production", added Deb. (ANI)

