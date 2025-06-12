Agartala, Jun 12 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday condemned the attack and vandalisation of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh and termed it as an "attack on our culture and heritage".

A mob attacked and vandalised the ancestral home of Tagore in Bangladesh's Sirajganj district on Tuesday.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI171 Crash: Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran Announces INR 1 Crore Support for Families of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims.

"The ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore at Shahjadpur in Bangladesh was vandalised by miscreants. The act was highly condemnable and shameful incident to the entire nation. Tagore is the creator of the national anthem of India and Bangladesh," he wrote on Facebook.

Saha said, "The attack on Tagore's ancestral home is an attack on our culture and heritage. I demand exemplary punishment for those who are involved in the shocking incident. The interim government of Bangladesh needs to act strongly."

Also Read | Who Is the Current Civil Aviation Minister of India?.

BJP Tripura state president and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee also condemned the vandalisation of Tagore's home in Bangladesh and called it a blow to literature, culture and humanism.

"I strongly condemned what had happened at Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh during the regime of the interim government. I urge the government to take action against the people involved in the shocking incident," he told reporters.

India on Thursday strongly condemned the vandalisation of the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore in Bangladesh by a mob and termed the violent attack a "disgrace" to the memory and inclusive philosophy espoused by the poet.

Kachharibari is the ancestral home and revenue office of the Tagore family located in Sirajganj district. Tagore created many of his literary works while living in this mansion.

"We strongly condemn the despicable act, attack and vandalisation of the ancestral home of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore by a mob," the MEA spokesperson said.

After the vandalisation, authorities had constituted a three-member committee to investigate the incident, according to media reports in Bangladesh on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)