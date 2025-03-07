Agartala, Mar 7 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday urged people's representatives and officials to embark on a mission to popularise the 'My Gov' portal to ensure speedy development in rural areas.

The portal was launched by the state government to enable people to upload photographs of roads, drains or any problems that require immediate attention, allowing the authorities to take necessary steps.

Also Read | 'Nayak Picture Ki Nayika Ke Roop Me Lagta Hai': CM Rekha Gupta Says 'She Felt Like Protagonist of Hindi Movie Nayak After Being Selected As Delhi CM' (Watch Video).

"If any problem remains unaddressed, it goes to the knowledge of the chief minister and chief secretary for taking necessary steps," Saha said during a programme here.

"When I shared the concept before Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Chief Ministers' conclave in Delhi, he was highly impressed. Now, other states are trying to launch such online facilities for quick resolution of problems in rural areas," he added.

Also Read | Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Remanded to 3 Days in DRI Custody.

Calling upon public representatives and officials to popularise the initiative to speed up development, Saha said, "The mechanism will also boost the PM's dream of the Digital India movement."

Highlighting the state's e-governance mission, the Chief Minister remarked, "Tripura is the only state where e-governance is introduced from the state to gram panchayat level. Payments are being made digitally from the panchayat offices, apart from storing documents digitally. The system has brought transparency."

Saha also mentioned, "I have already submitted a report to the PM that women are running four panchayat samities in the northeastern state, which is a testimony to women empowerment."

Asserting that the three-tier panchayat system is functioning successfully in the northeastern state, the CM said, "The state received as many as seven national-level awards for managing the Panchayati Raj system properly."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)