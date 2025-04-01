Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday launched mid-day meal services for the patients' families at Rs 10 in Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital.

CM Saha said that this is a historic initiative and a special step by the Health Department.

"Many patients from across the state come to AGMC and GB Pant Hospital. Not only the patients but also their family members accompany them and have to wait for treatment. They often face food-related issues, which is why, with the help of Rogi Kalyan Samiti and the Rotary Club, we have decided to provide mid-day meals at just Rs 10 for the family members. What I have seen is that rice, vegetables, egg curry, and dal are available. Getting such food for just Rs 10 is almost impossible. I want to thank and congratulate everyone involved in making this initiative possible. We are undertaking such measures for the benefit of the people," he said.

CM Saha also mentioned that the state government has proposed a scheme to construct a shelter house for the people.

"We are taking one decision after another for the welfare of the people," he added.

Saha, who is also the Health Minister of the state, emphasized the importance of staying hydrated and advised people to avoid going outside without necessity in the hot and humid weather.

"Everyone must stay hydrated. Last year, when the temperature increased, we announced the closure of schools. However, the situation has not yet reached that level, and we are keeping a close watch. Doctors are also advising children on what to do and what not to do in this hot weather," he stated.

During the program, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, Health Director Dr Sanjib Debbarma, Medical Superintendent of GB Pant Hospital Dr Shankar Chakraborty, and Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Kanak Chowdhury were present. (ANI)

