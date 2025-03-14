Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 14 (ANI) : Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday flagged off district mobile forensic vans, stating that the initiative will aid in solving criminal cases and improving the state's conviction rate.

CM Saha also underscored the significance of forensic evidence in strengthening law enforcement.

"The conviction rate in the state will improve... Public confidence in the state government will also increase... Evidence will be collected from the crime scene and kept in forensic vans which will help in solving cases and improve the conviction rate," he told ANI.

In another key development, CM Saha also distributed scooties to 140 meritorious female students under the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana.' Speaking to ANI, he emphasised the government's commitment to women's empowerment.

Saha further added,"PM Modi has stressed the need to empower money for the development of the state and nation. The state government has made several schemes to empower the women of the state."

"Under the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana', the state government has provided scooties to 140 Meritorious female students who have passed the Higher Secondary examination. The state government always fulfils the promises that it makes to the public," he added.

Earlier, CM Saha interacted with citizens from various parts of the state during the 39th edition of the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' program, listening to public concerns related to health, security, and other key issues and reaffirming the government's commitment to addressing people's grievances.

During the session, the Chief Minister also instructed the concerned officials to take prompt action on various matters.

This initiative continues to serve as a platform for direct communication between the government and the public, with the aim of ensuring efficient governance and public welfare, according to an official statement from the state government, an official statement read.

Posting about the event on X, CM Saha mentioned, "Connecting with the people and addressing their grievances is the main objective of the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' program. In the 39th edition of this program, I listened to the issues raised by the people from various corners of the State & instructed the officials to take necessary steps." (ANI)

