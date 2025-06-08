Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 8 (ANI): In a significant move towards empowering marginalised communities, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated several welfare initiatives in the Tufania Lunga Tea Garden in Bamutiya, Tripura.

These initiatives are part of the 'Chief Minister Tea Worker Welfare Scheme,' which aims to improve the living standards of tea garden workers and their families.

Also Read | MSC IRINA, World's Largest Container Ship, To Make Historic Debut at Vizhinjam International Seaport.

CM Saha distributed land pattas to 82 tea worker families, granting them legal ownership of their residences. This step is expected to provide long-term security and stability to the workers.

He inaugurated several awareness campaigns, including a rally focused on drug-free living, highlighting the government's commitment to combating substance abuse in the region.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Doctor Kills Woman Who Blackmailed Him With Nude Photos, Arrested After CCTV, Call Records Reveal Truth.

Health and legal aid camps were set up to provide essential services to the tea garden workers, ensuring access to healthcare and legal support.

A blood donation camp was organised, emphasising the importance of voluntary blood donation as a social responsibility. Chief Minister Saha interacted with donors, encouraging community participation in such life-saving initiatives.

To promote sustainable livelihoods, agricultural tools were distributed to the workers for farming activities and improve their economic conditions.

These initiatives reflect the government's dedication to uplifting the tea garden community and ensuring their holistic development. CM Saha's presence and active involvement underscore the administration's commitment to social welfare and community empowerment in Tripura.

Piyari Tati, a beneficiary, said, "I am very happy to have received a house. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister Saha. I am overjoyed that the Chief Minister visited my home. I feel extremely happy and deeply touched."

Biplab Sarkar, another beneficiary, said, "I am very happy today because I have received a power trailer for agricultural work, and I feel proud to have it. I will be able to use it for farming purposes. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for providing this to me."

Maran Tati a beneficiary, said, "I am very happy today because I have received the part, and I express my heartfelt gratitude to the CM Saha. This will be of great benefit to us. I sincerely thank the Chief Minister for this." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)