Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 16 (ANI): In response to the Prime Minister's call for the cleaning up of temples, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday participated in the cleanliness drive of different temples in his constituency, Bordowali.

The Tripura Chief Minister was seen cleaning the surrounding area of a Temple with a broom.

Manik Saha, while speaking to media personnel, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged for a cleanliness drive in each and every temple ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya. We started the cleanliness drive in temples on January 14 and this is the third day," said Saha.

"The environment has changed in the country and there is a positive energy. All the workers of BJP are involved in the campaign. We all are joining hands to clean each and every temple. Every Constituency of Tripura is going through such cleanliness drive," he added.

The Tripura CM further said that the cleanliness drive in temples is a divine feeling and it feels like already reaching the Ram Mandir.

He further said that though the inauguration ceremony is on January 22, he will be visiting the temple later. He also requested people to visit the temple later on to avoid the crowdedness.

Earlier during the day, Union Minister Anurag Thakur cleaned the premises of the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place (CP) in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cleaned the Hanuman Temple in Lucknow as part of the cleanliness drive.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has called upon all the countrymen to contribute towards cleanliness in the temples around them. Today, I went to Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow and did Shramdaan under #SwachhTeerth campaign and got the privilege of serving Hanumanji," the Defence Minister said in a post on 'X'.

On Sunday, BJP president JP Nadda launched a nationwide cleanliness drive at temples. The initiative was launched focusing on temples and will continue until January 22, the day of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and Chief ministers of various states, picked up the broom and mop across the country to participate in the cleanliness drive.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan campaign. Visuals showed the Prime Minister with a mop and bucket mopping the floor of the temple.

The PM appealed to the people to carry out Swachhata activities (cleanliness drives) at temples across the country ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Delivering his inaugural address at the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, the Prime Minister reiterated his call for cleanliness campaigns, urging citizens to clean pilgrimage places and temples across the country on 'Pran Pratishtha' day of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. (ANI)

