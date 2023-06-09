Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 9 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, on Thursday, visited Central Sanskrit University in the capital, Agartala.

The visit was scheduled under the Bharatiya Janata Party's Vikas Tirth which falls under the Mega Jan Sampark Campaign, a month-long program on the completion of nine years of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Lack of Female Toilet in Ooty Court: Supreme Court Seeks Report From Madras High Court On No Toilets For Women Lawyers at Nilgiris Court Complex.

"This is to see, check and realize to describe to others the Good governance, Good works of BJP under the landmark leadership of Hon'ble PM, Narendra Modi", said CM Saha.

Further, elaborating on Vikas Tirth Yatra, CM Saha said, "I am on Vikas Tirth Yatra to check the good work done by the BJP government during the past nine years. I am at Sanskrit University in Lebucherra. Tripura which was beyond imagination, incredible work has been carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Also Read | Namaz Offered in Chandi Mandir Viral Videos: UP Police Launch Search for Man After People Claim He Offered ‘Namaaz’ at Hapur Temple Premises (Watch).

Lauding the BJP government, he added, "The Central Sanskrit University is like any other standard national university of the country. I have visited all the departments which are now well-fixed and decorated. Here, students can study for intermediate, graduate, master's degree, and PhD. Students from different parts of Northeaster come over here and take admission as hostel facilities and other requirements are there in the infrastructure. I am proud of my state and proud of my country for giving such a wonderful National level University in a state like Tripura. I have talked with the faculties I have seen the library and this is wonderful. Library facilities are also included in the faculty".

Dr. Saha also appealed to the Tripura students to get admitted to the National Sanskrit University.

He said, "I appeal to all the students of Tripura to come here and get admitted to the National Sanskrit University. I am confident that having studied at this university, students will go higher and get well-settled. I will especially request the guardians to come and visit this amazing university".

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the completion of nine years in power, is holding talks with the people under Mega Jan Sampark Campaign. The leaders are showing the report card of what all they have done in the last nine years to the public. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)