Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 7 (ANI): Intensifying the BJP's campaign ahead of the Autonomous District Council (ADC) elections, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Tipra Motha, accusing the party of misleading and deceiving the indigenous population over the years.

Addressing a public meeting at Ampinagar, Saha asserted that Tipra Motha would soon lose relevance and expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the government in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

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He said the BJP is contesting all 28 ADC seats independently, without reliance on any alliance partner, and accused Tipra Motha of attempting to create divisions by fuelling communal sentiments, claims he said had been rejected by the people.

Highlighting governance concerns, Saha alleged that despite government funds allocated for ADC development, little progress had been made, and instances of large-scale misappropriation had occurred. He stressed the need for a transparent and accountable government in the ADC.

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In a notable boost to the party during the rally, 427 voters joined the BJP in the presence of the Chief Minister. Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and other party leaders were also present at the event.

Tripura is scheduled to go to the polls on April 9 as part of the by-elections announced by the Election Commission of India. The elections are being held alongside Assembly polls in five states and Union Territories, including Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

The poll panel has mandated a paid holiday for voters under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, ensuring all eligible electors, including daily wage workers, can exercise their franchise.

Earlier in January, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha urged BJP workers to campaign fearlessly in sensitive areas ahead of the TTAADC polls, highlighting outreach efforts and governance achievements. He said improved law and order and mainstreaming of insurgent groups like ATTF and NLFT reflect the government's development-focused approach. (ANI)

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