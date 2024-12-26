Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 26 (ANI): To celebrate the 121st birth anniversary of Vaishnavacharya Shri Manan Nambrata Brahmachariji, a blanket distribution ceremony was held at the Shri Shri Mahanam Angan in Banmali Pur, Agartala.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including the Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, Mayor Dipak Majumdar, and other dignitaries.

During the occasion, Chief Minister Manik Saha distributed blankets to underprivileged people in need of warmth during the winter season. Additionally, he visited an old Kali temple, which is currently undergoing renovation, to inspect the ongoing work.

"On the occasion of the 121st auspicious advent of Mahanambrat Brahmachariji, I participated in the winter clothing distribution program organized at Sri Sri Mahanam Angan in Banamalipur and distributed winter clothing to the needy. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entrepreneurs for taking on this great initiative," the Chief Minister posted on X.

The event was a mark of respect and reverence for the teachings and contributions of Shri Manan Nambrata Brahmachariji to society. The ceremony reflected a commitment to uplifting the lives of the less fortunate and preserving the cultural heritage of the region.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Saha said that the recently concluded Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) would significantly benefit Tripura and other northeastern states by accelerating developmental projects in the region.

Addressing a press conference, CM Saha stated that during the 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), all the Chief Ministers and Governors from the Northeast states attended and gained a better understanding of Tripura.

Saha said that many people were not aware of Tripura. The representatives, after coming here, became well-informed about Tripura, its bamboo, agar, roads, and tourism. This is a great benefit for us. Meetings were also held on NESAC and the Bankers' Summit, where bankers from across the country participated. This is a significant advantage for us. (ANI)

