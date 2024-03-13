Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the new terminal building of Nagerjala bus stand in Agartala on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the program, the Chief Minister said that the government is working to provide better services to the people by building modern infrastructure.

"Advanced infrastructure and modern buildings are being built in the state. Tripura has come a long way in terms of infrastructural development. Through the implementation of all these programs, employment opportunities will also be created, along with providing better services to the citizens. The Nagerjala bus stand was once a fallen water body and an unusable place," CM Saha said.

"The previous government always created a problem between the workers and the owners. Due to the constructive approach of the present government, these places are now being utilized for the welfare of the people. Long-distance passengers will benefit from the inauguration of this new terminal building," he said.

At the inauguration of the newly constructed terminal building at Nagerjala, the Chief Minister called upon vehicles to follow traffic rules to prevent accidents.

CM Saha expressed his concern over the increasing number of road accidents in the state. He gave a message to the vehicle drivers to be more careful when dealing with accidents. He appealed to the vehicle drivers to follow the traffic rules to prevent these untoward incidents.

He said that people trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his guarantees to complete development initiatives on time.

"The present government of the state is also working in that direction for the overall welfare of the people. The state government has already launched a web portal called 'Amar Sarkar'. In this portal, people can inform the authorities about various problems in their area and those problems will be solved," he said.

Transport Minister Sushant Chowdhury, Agartala Pur Nigam Mayor Deepak Majumdar, Pur Nigam Corporator Abhijit Mallick, TRTC Chairman Balai Goswami and other guests were present at the inauguration ceremony of the new terminal building. It should be noted that about 16 crore 88 lakh rupees have been spent on the construction of this new terminal building. (ANI)

