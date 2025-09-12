Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 12 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Kathy Giles Diaz, U.S. Consul General, Kolkata, at the State Secretariat in Agartala, on Thursday.

In a post on X, CM Saha said, "Had an insightful meeting with Ms. Kathy Giles Diaz, U.S. Consul General, Kolkata today at the Secretariat, Agartala."

Earlier, CM Manik Saha said that the present government is working with special emphasis on infrastructure development. For this purpose, about Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated in the budget.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, financial sanction has been received for setting up two more one-stop centres in Kailashahar and Agartala, and the Social Welfare and Social Education Department is giving 14,575 Divyangjans a social allowance of Rs 2,000 per month.

CM Saha said this while virtually inaugurating 14 development projects and laying the foundation stone for five 100-seated Working Women's Hostels and a 50-seated Boys' Hostel of DIET at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan. Today, projects worth about Rs 61 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid.

He said that under the Poshan Abhiyan, about 11,130 smartphones have been provided to Anganwadi workers. The Poshan Tracker app will be installed on these mobiles, which will provide information about daily activities.

In the discussion, CM Saha also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047. For this purpose, he has asked the states to prepare a roadmap, and the Tripura government has already prepared one to build a developed Tripura.

"In this regard, our state is ranked 5th in the entire country and 1st among the eight states in the North Eastern region," he said.

CM Saha said that 10 more Working Women's Hostels will be set up in the state.

"Out of these, the foundation stone of the fifth has been laid today. About Rs 114 crore has been approved for this project. The cost of each hostel is estimated at Rs 11.40 crore. The foundation stone has already been laid in Ambassa, Dharmanagar, and Kailashahar. Later, such hostels will be set up in Udaipur and Kumarghat. These hostels will have a gym, an entertainment centre, a sports court, 24-hour security, and child care facilities," he said.

The Chief Minister added that 46 Anganwadi centres have been set up under the DoNER Ministry and the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme. (ANI)

