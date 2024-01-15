Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 15 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday participated in the 'Swachchata Abhiyan campaign' in the Kali Bari temple in Melarmath.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started a cleanliness drive as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan campaign at all religious places until January 22 when the country will witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Saha said, "People had been waiting for about 500 years, and finally, the Ram Mandir Temple is being inaugurated."

"On the occasion of the Ram Mandir Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, following the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I participated in the cleanliness drive. So we all started yesterday and today I am here at Melarmath Kali Mandir to participate in Swachta Abhiyan along with all party members," he added.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Saha urged the people from all parts of the state to join this programme.

He further extended his greetings to the people of Tripura on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Earlier, the PM appealed to the people to carry out Swachhata activities (cleanliness drives) at temples across the country ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. (ANI)

