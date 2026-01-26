Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 26 (ANI): A fire broke out at a residential apartment in Mandir Gali, Mullick Bazar area of Kolkata on Monday, prompting an immediate response from the city's fire services, officials said.

According to a fire official, fire tenders arrived quickly at the scene to contain the blaze, and authorities confirmed that the situation is under control.

Speaking to ANI, Bipin Ganatra, Padma Shri awardee and volunteer firefighter, said, "The fire has been brought under control. There is a fire at one place where our team has reached, and we are trying to douse it. No casualties have taken place as of now. Five fire tenders are present here."

No casualties have been reported so far.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

