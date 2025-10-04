Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 4 (ANI): For the first time in Agartala, the Ravana Dahan ceremony was held on Thursday at BT College ground to mark Vijaya Dashami, drawing a large crowd. Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated and led the symbolic burning of Ravana, celebrating Lord Rama's victory over evil.

A large number of people gathered to witness the symbolic burning of Ravana, which was inaugurated and led by the Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The festival, celebrated across India under different names such as Dussehra or Dashahara, marks the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and the triumph of good over evil.

BJP leader Papia Datta expressed joy at the event, noting its observance in Belonia and Shantir Bazar previously and its debut in Agartala

The Mayor and several other dignitaries were present at the event.

On the occasion, BJP leader Papia Datta said, "Today is Vijaya Dashami, and on this auspicious occasion, I extend my greetings and best wishes to everyone. For the first time in Agartala, the Ravana Dahan ceremony was organised today at the BT College ground. We are very happy that this symbolic burning of Ravana was inaugurated and carried out by our Hon'ble Chief Minister. As we all know, on this day, Lord Rama defeated Ravana and returned to Ayodhya with Goddess Sita. To commemorate that victory of good over evil, this festival is celebrated across India--from Kashmir to Kanyakumari--under different names such as Dussehra or Dashahara.

"About 3-4 years ago, I had visited places like Belonia and Shantir Bazar, where I witnessed Ravana Dahan, and from then on, I carried the thought that such an event should also be organised in Agartala. Today, that dream has come true, with a huge gathering of people participating. This day symbolises the triumph of good forces over evil, and that is why we celebrate it. The event was graced by the presence of our Chief Minister Manik Saha, who inaugurated and led the Ravana Dahan. The Mayor and several other leaders were also present. We are preparing to organise this event on an even grander scale in the coming years." (ANI)

