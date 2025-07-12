Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 12 (ANI): In a major development for Tripura's environmental and community-based projects, Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma said that the state is preparing to launch the third phase of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project, commonly referred to as JICA 3.0.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Debbarma said the state government is nearing the conclusion of JICA 2.0 and is eager to begin the groundwork for the next phase. "We are almost at the fag end of JICA 2.0. The preliminary work for JICA 3.0 will soon be underway," he stated.

The Minister recently held discussions with senior JICA officials at his residence, where he shared several proposals to amplify the impact of the project. "I have emphasised that more direct benefits must reach the people. We also need strong awareness campaigns so that people know about the schemes available to them," Debbarma said.

He particularly stressed the need for better marketing of forest-based products from Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMCs), proposing the involvement of central government agencies to boost outreach and sales.

Among the key suggestions was the creation of eco-friendly model villages in forested regions. "Promoting the use of solar energy in these villages will help reduce pressure on forest resources, especially firewood. These villages can serve as examples for others to follow," he added.

In a related development, the JICA India Mission concluded a three-day visit to Tripura between July 8 and 11, to review the progress of the ongoing SCATFORM (Sustainable Catchment Forest Management) Project.

A press release from the Tripura JICA office stated that the visiting delegation reviewed major interventions in the Gomati District and the Gomati Wildlife Sanctuary. The inspection covered ongoing plantation drives, the construction of check dams with 350 already completed and 11 model dams currently underway, agroforestry initiatives, and various livelihood programs aimed at supporting forest-dependent communities.

A highlight of the visit was the team's stop at an eco-tourism site developed by Tripura Nature Trails and Resorts Limited, a flagship SCATFORM initiative focused on biodiversity conservation, sustainable tourism, and local employment.

The JICA delegation is also engaged with Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMCs) and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to assess grassroots involvement and community empowerment.

The visit ended with a debriefing session led by R.K. Samal, Principal Secretary and PCCF & HoFF, Government of Tripura. The delegation expressed satisfaction with the state's ecological restoration efforts and praised the active participation of local communities.

So far, the SCATFORM Project in Tripura has received a loan of Rs 275.53 crore from JICA, and has already marked a financial progress of Rs 338.20 crore, reflecting the state's strong commitment and effective implementation.

With JICA 3.0 on the horizon, Tripura is poised to continue its momentum in sustainable forest management, eco-development, and inclusive growth. (ANI)

