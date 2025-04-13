Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that a cultural hub will be built in Tripura with the financial assistance of the DoNER Ministry, and for that, Rs 32.5 crore has been allocated, according to a Tripura CMO statement.

"The current government of the state is continuously working for the improvement of the socio-economic condition of the tribal people. The state government will do whatever is needed in the future for the overall development of the tribals. Along with this, the state government is committed to preserving the customs, culture, and traditions of the tribals," said CM Saha.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Carrying Forward Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Struggle for Swaraj, Swadharma and Swabhasha: Amit Shah.

CM Saha said this while inaugurating the state-level Buisu festival organised at Bashi Chandra Para English Medium XII School in Karbook, Gomati district on Saturday evening.

While speaking at this festival organised by the Tripura Chubulai Buthu Samajik Sansthan, CM Saha said, "I feel very happy to be here for the first time on the occasion of the Buisu festival today. I got to know about you through this. I try to participate in various programmes of the tribals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always talks about Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas."

Also Read | Sibling Rivalry? Singer Sonu Kakkar Breaks Ties With Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, Says ‘I Am No Longer A SISTER to the Two Talented Superstars’ in Now Deleted Post on X.

He said that the state government is also working in this direction.

At the event, the Chief Minister greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Buisu, Biju, and Subho Naba Barsha.

He said there are various traditional festivals of the tribals such as Garia, Buisu, Biju, Hajagiri, Wangala, etc.

Financial resources have been made available in this Budget for setting up a college in Karbook under Gomati District, said in a statement.

"This will provide many facilities to the students for pursuing higher education. We have seen the rule of the state for the past 35 years. We have also seen the rule of the Congress. But soon after Narendra Modi took charge as the Prime Minister, the development of the tribals has intensified," said CM Saha.

Due to Prime Minister Modi, seven indigenous personalities of the state with the Padma Shri, which has never been seen before.

At the event, CM Saha said that a cultural hub will be built in Tripura with the financial assistance of the DoNER Ministry and Rs 32.5 crore has been allocated for this.

"The state has the National School of Drama, Lalit Kala Academy, Sangeet Natak Academy, and Sahitya Akademi. This is benefiting the children in various ways, and they are getting the opportunity to build their future. A lot of financial resources have been allocated in this year's budget for the development of the indigenous people," he said.

Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, Cooperative Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, former MP Rebati Tripura, MLA Sanjay Manik Tripura, ADC Executive Member Dolly Reang, ADC Member Kangjong Mag, District Magistrate of Gomati district Tarit Kanti Chakma, and other prominent personalities were present as distinguished guests at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)