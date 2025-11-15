Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 15 (ANI): Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu today flagged off a rally at Nazrul Kalakshetra to mark World Diabetes Day, calling for greater awareness and proactive measures to combat the growing threat of diabetes.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor emphasised the importance of self-discipline and a healthy lifestyle. He stated that individuals who exercise regularly, follow a proper diet, and limit their intake of oil and sugar are less likely to experience diabetes-related complications.

"Today, on 14 November, World Diabetes Day, and in the days ahead, it is important for everyone to become aware of diabetes. Those who practice self-discipline daily, exercise regularly, follow a proper diet, and consume less oil and sugar are less likely to face diabetes-related problems. On this day, which is also Children's Day, we should try, along with our children, to reduce these risks as much as possible in the coming days. From my end, I thank everyone in Tripura for taking this matter seriously and reflecting on it," he said.

Highlighting that the day also coincides with Children's Day, the Governor urged families to instil healthy practices among children to safeguard their future well-being.

He thanked the people of Tripura for taking the issue seriously and reflecting on the importance of preventive healthcare.

Earlier on November 5, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu visited the remote Bata Para area under Ganganagar R.D. block in Ambassa Sub-Division of Dhalai District.

During his visit, the Governor interacted with local villagers to understand their needs, challenges, and development aspirations. He also took stock of various government schemes being implemented in the region and emphasised the importance of inclusive growth and improved connectivity in remote tribal areas, according to the release.

The Governor assured the villagers that the state and central governments are committed to ensuring the welfare of all citizens, especially those residing in remote areas like Bata Para. Local officials accompanied the Governor during his visit. (ANI)

