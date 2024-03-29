Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 29 (ANI): Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu attended Mariumnagar Church here on the occasion of Good Friday.

The priest of the Church and the parishioners welcomed the Governor.

Governor Nallu recalled Christ's message of "love for mankind, compassion for the helpless".

"On the ocassion of Good Friday let us recall Jesus Christ message of love for mankind, compassion for the helpless, forgiveness for enemies & the supreme sacrifice made by Jesus Christ for mankind," the Governor said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday, saying it teaches people compassion and forgiveness.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote on Friday, "Today, on Good Friday, we remember the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ. May everyone find strength in the lessons of compassion and forgiveness it teaches us."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also extended Good Friday wishes to the people.

"On the auspicious occasion of Good Friday, let's remember the supreme sacrifice and love that guide us towards compassion, love, forgiveness, and unity. May this Good Friday be a time of reflection, renewal, and grace for all," Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X.

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary.

Good Friday marks the beginning of the Easter weekend. (ANI)

