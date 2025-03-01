Agartala, Mar 1 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the state government is giving maximum importance to building infrastructure.

Laying the foundation stone of an eight-storeyed SDO office building here, he said the government has earmarked Rs 7,000 crore in the last budget for the development of infrastructures and the government wants all development work should be done by using proper technology and proper planning.

"Today in the morning I laid the foundation stone for a project on building artificial limbs for divyang people, who are otherwise able. The Ministry of DoNER has sanctioned Rs 45 crore. This is the first of its kind in the North-East and the artificial limbs would be distributed to the entire North-East," he said.

He said that the state government was building big roads by using modern technology and at least seven football grounds with artificial turf are also being built.

Saha said a new dental college building is being built at a cost of Rs 202 crore and a de-addiction centre at a cost of Rs 190 crore with the help of the aid of the Ministry of DoNER.

He said that nine super speciality blocks are being built at the Indira Gandhi Medical Hospital at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

The CM said, "The newly built airport here is the best in the North-East, which could be declared as an international airport and would connect Chittagong in Bangladesh. But due to the troubles in the neighbouring country that could not be done."

