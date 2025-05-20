Agartala, May 20 (PTI) The Tripura government on Tuesday signed a lease agreement with the IHCL, the hospitality arm of the Tata Group, to transform the over 100-year-old Pushpavant Palace here as a five-star heritage hotel.

According to the agreement, a total of 7.78 acres of land, including the erstwhile royal palace, has been handed over to the IHCL for 60 years, and it may be extended for another 30 years.

“Today is a big day for Tripura as we have signed a lease agreement with the TATA group's IHCL, the largest hospitality chain in the country, to develop Pushpavant Palace as a heritage hotel. This is for the first time, the Tata group has inked an agreement with any government directly in Eastern India and not just the northeastern region," Chief Minister Manik Saha told reporters after the pact was signed.

Saha said the proposed hotel will have 100 rooms, which will be designed as ‘royal rooms' and at least 200 youth will get jobs in the project.

Built by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Bahadur in 1917, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore stayed at the Pushpabanta Palace and celebrated his birthday during a programme in May 1941.

“Ever since the BJP came to power, the government wanted to ensure the best utilisation of Pushpavant Palace as the structure was in a beleaguered condition after the Governor's house was shifted to a new place. We are happy that Tata Group came up and decided to set up a five-star heritage hotel”, he said.

The palace was functioning as the Raj Bhavan till 2018.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the journey from signing the MoU to inking the lease agreement was not easy.

“There have been a lot of hindrances in the process. But we have been able to solve all these through dialogue,” he said.

Chowdhury was alluding to the initial objection of royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, also the supremo of Tipra Motha, an ally of the ruling BJP, to transform the palace into a hotel.

