Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 5 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the present state government has been working to preserve the culture and tradition of the indigenous people.

He also announced that an amount of Rs 14 crore has been sanctioned for the beautification and further development of Brahmakunda Mela premises.

CM Saha said this after inaugurating the Brahmakunda Mela at Simna in Mohanpur Sub-Division under the West Tripura district.

"After coming here, I got to know how the Brahmakunda Mela started. This mela is organized twice a year. Keeping this tradition alive, people perform rituals in remembrance of their forefathers. Earlier, people from Bangladesh also used to come here, but due to the present situation there, they are not coming. Such fairs attract many visitors. This is not just a mela; here, we can witness our rich culture and heritage. We are working towards making the state 'Ek Tripura, Srestha Tripura,' which is reflected here. The attendance of women is higher than that of men. This legacy will be remembered by the next generation as well. People want to live in these beautiful moments," he said.

CM Sahah said that the Tripura government is working to protect the culture of the indigenous people.

"Our government is working to protect the culture of the indigenous people. We have 19 tribal communities, each with its own unique culture and traditions. We are making efforts to restore and preserve their heritage through various initiatives so that it does not get lost," he added.

He emphasized that there is much to learn from a mela and it will continue for the next three days.

"This mela will continue for the next three days. Our government organizes various events so that people can learn about the rich culture and history of the state. When we travel outside Tripura, we feel proud of our culture. Rs 14 crore has been sanctioned for the development of this area. We have increased our budget for infrastructure development so that more people visit and invest here, leading to overall progress. Our government is a government for the people. Just as PM Modi is working for the country, we are working in the same direction," he added.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Industries and Commerce Brisketu Debbarma, Acting Sabhadhipati of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad Bishwajit Shil, Chairman of Tripura Tea Development Corporation Samir Ranjan Ghosh, West Tripura District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar, Director of ICA Department Bimbisar Bhattacharya, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

