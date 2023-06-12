Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 12 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the state has the third-highest high-speed internet connectivity in the country.

Addressing a ceremony, after the Indian Dental Association (IDA) felicitated him on Sunday, the CM said, "The state has the third-highest high-speed internet connection in the entire country."

The Tripura CM also discussed the growth of national highways in the state.

"Earlier there was only one national highway in the state, now there are six national highways in the state," he said.

The train services in the state have improved. Around 12 express trains are now connected with Tripura, the CM further said.

Earlier on June 8, Tripura Chief Minister also visited the Central Sanskrit University in the state capital.

The visit was scheduled under the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Vikas Tirth Yatra', a month-long Mega Jan Sampark Campaign on the completion of nine years of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Elaborating on Vikas Tirth Yatra, CM Saha said, "I am on Vikas Tirth Yatra to check the good work done by the BJP government during the past nine years. I am at Sanskrit University in Lebucherra which was beyond imagination, incredible work has been carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Lauding the BJP government, he added, "The Central Sanskrit University is like any other standard national university of the country. I have visited all the departments which are now well-fixed and decorated. Here, students can study for intermediate, graduate, master's degree, and PhD. Students from different parts of Northeaster come over here and take admission as hostel facilities and other requirements are there in the infrastructure. I am proud of my state and proud of my country for giving such a wonderful National level University in a state like Tripura. I have talked with the faculties I have seen the library and this is wonderful. Library facilities are also included in the faculty".

Saha also appealed to the Tripura students to get admitted to the National Sanskrit University.

He said, "I appeal to all the students of Tripura to come here and get admitted to the National Sanskrit University. I am confident that having studied at this university, students will go higher and get well-settled. I will especially request the guardians to come and visit this amazing university".

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the completion of nine years in power, is holding talks with the people under Mega Jan Sampark Campaign. The leaders are showing the report card of what they have done in the last nine years to the public. (ANI)

