Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 19 (ANI): In a major push to equip its youth with future-proof skills, Tripura witnessed the launch of several skill development initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) on Friday.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, led the launch ceremony in Agartala's Town Hall, marking a significant step towards Tripura's "Kaushal Bharat Vikshit Bharat" vision.

"The Narendra Modi Government not only makes announcements but also works hard to ensure all promises are fulfilled. It is our goal that every young Indian in Tripura has access to skilling programmes and opportunities. Through these skilling opportunities, they can secure jobs, engage in self-employment, and foster entrepreneurship. This aligns with the vision of 'Naya Bharat', and this 'Badalta Bharat' is nurturing a generation that is the luckiest in the history of Independent India. Before 2014, in our country, opportunities were scarce and often accessible only through connections or godfathers," said MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Chandrasekhar, in his address, lauded the Narendra Modi government's commitment to providing skill development opportunities for every Indian youth, regardless of location or background. He underscored the transformation witnessed in the Northeast region since 2014, attributing it to improved infrastructure, economic development, and investment.

"Today, irrespective of where young Indians live--whether in Agartala, Bengaluru, Mumbai, or Gurugram--they have unprecedented opportunities. To tap into these opportunities, young Indians need skilling and education.In the past 10 years, India has witnessed a deep transformation, spearheaded by PM Modi ji. Before 2014, the perception of the Northeast Region was that it was challenging to reach and invest due to a lack of connectivity. Today, whether it's PM Vishwakarma Yojana, the upliftment of traditional artisans, PM Svanidhi for street vendors, or skilling initiatives for companies like Microsoft and Flipkart, the spectrum is covered under the architecture framed by our Prime Minister," MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar added.

The revamped PMKVY program focuses on equipping youth with over 100 in-demand skills, including 3D additive manufacturing, drone technology, and data engineering. Aiming to empower over 48,000 youth within three years, the initiative prioritizes on-the-job training and robust industry partnerships.

Menawhile, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhowmik, emphasized the importance of skill development in bridging the gap between tradition and progress. She highlighted the "Guru Ka Samman" program, which felicitated five traditional artisans and craftsmen, as a symbol of Tripura's commitment to preserving its cultural heritage while embracing innovation.

" As we stand at the crossroads of tradition and progress in the heart of Tripura, I am inspired by the vision set forth by our Hon'ble Prime Minister, who envisions a Viksit Bharat 2047, empowered by skilled youth. Skills are the key to unlocking our potential, and I am committed to fostering a culture that celebrates both our cultural heritage and the promise of the future. In the movement between tradition and modernity, the Guru Ka Samman becomes a symbol of our dedication to preserving our roots while embracing innovation. Tripura, with its diverse skills, tells a story of artistry in traditional crafts and the brilliance of cutting-edge technologies. Together, let us empower our youth with the skills needed to shape the future of our beloved country," said Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhowmik.

The event also saw the signing of four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen the implementation of skill development programs. Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), National Institute of Technology and Information Technology (NIELIT), and Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT) will collaborate to provide diverse training opportunities.

Beneficiaries from vulnerable tribal groups under PM JANMAN and candidates placed in Japan under the Specified Skilled Workers program were also certified and honoured during the ceremony. (ANI)

