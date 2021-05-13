Agartala, May 13 (PTI) The Tripura government on Thursday launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group after receiving the first consignment of 15,150 doses of Covaxin.

Speaking to reporters, Cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath said the third phase of vaccination was supposed to begin on May 1, but the process was delayed due to the non- availability of vaccine from the manufacturers as they gave priority to states like Maharashtra and Delhi where the COVID crisis was more acute.

"As per the wish of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, priority is being given to rickshaw-pullers, auto-rickshaw drivers, employees of High Court, Power and Food departments, bank and air traffic staffers and journalists," Nath said.

In the 45-plus age group, over 14.21 lakh doses have been administered so far.

Meanwhile, the government declared three wards of Agartala Municipal Corporation as containment zones for the next 10 days.

Restrictions were imposed in wards 5, 21 and 46.

Nath, the state law minister, said rapid antigen tests would be carried out in the containment zones.

Each poor family living in the containment zones would receive a packet of eight items -- 10 kg rice, 2 kg dal, 3 kg potato, 2 kg onion, 500 gm soybeans, 200 gm milk powder and 1 kg salt, among others, the minister said.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and milk booths are allowed to operate from 5 am to 6 pm in these areas.

The order came into force on Thursday noon and would continue till 6 pm on May 22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)