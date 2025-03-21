Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 21 (ANI): The budget session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly for the financial year 2025-26 is set to commence on March 21 and will continue until April 1.

The session is expected to witness extensive discussions on the state's budget and key legislative matters.

Also Read | Data Centre Park in Maharashtra: State Set To Accelerate India's Digital Future With 4 New Data Centre Parks in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

Ahead of the session, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) was held on Tuesday at the Tripura Legislative Assembly under the chairmanship of Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen. The meeting was attended by ministers from the treasury bench, Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy, and opposition MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury.

Later in the evening, a separate meeting of ruling party ministers and MLAs was convened at the official residence of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha in Agartala.

Also Read | Tripura Shocker: Differently-Abled Woman Gang-Raped by Husband, 6 Others in West Tripura; One Arrested.

The meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, focused on preparations and strategies for the upcoming assembly session.

The budget session is expected to be crucial, with debates on financial policies, development plans, and legislative proposals shaping the state's governance for the upcoming fiscal year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)