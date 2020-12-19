Agartala, Dec 19 (PTI) Twenty-six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Saturday taking the tally to 33,145, a health department official said.

The death toll due to the disease remained unchanged at 375 as no fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours.

Tripura currently has 269 active cases, The official said.

He said that 32,478 people have recovered from coronavirus so far. A total of 63 patients were discharged from GB Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for COVID-19 in Tripura, on Friday.

Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states.

As many as 5,64,132 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)