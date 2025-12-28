New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Agartala (Agartala) [India], December 28 (ANI): Tripura Minister Santana Chakma on Sunday demanded strict action in the case of Angel Chakma, a student from Pencharthal, Tripura, who was brutally attacked and succumbed to her injuries in Dehradun.

"The Chief Minister of Tripura has already spoken to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand regarding this incident. Five people have been arrested, including two minors. Our Chief Minister is continuously monitoring the case, and we want whoever destroyed such a lovely family to face appropriate punishment," Santana Chakma said.

The minister added that, in addition to the Chief Minister, she is also following the case closely to ensure justice is served. Authorities have assured that a thorough investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Tripura CM said that he spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the tragic death of a student.

In a post on X, CM Saha said, "Spoke with Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand @pushkardhami Ji, regarding the tragic incident involving our student Angel Chakma, a resident of Nandanagar, Debram Thakur Para, who was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants in Dehradun on 9th December, and later he expired at Graphic Era Hospital."

The Chief Minister said that during his conversation with Pushkar Singh Dhami, he was informed that five accused have already been arrested in connection with the case. He added that further investigation is underway and assured that justice would be delivered.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the brutal attack on two students from Tripura in Dehradun, in which one of them later succumbed to his injuries, police said. (ANI)

