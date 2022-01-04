Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that "double engine government" - BJP government at the Centre and in the state has ensured faster development and united effort towards the prosperity of a state -of which Tripura is an example.

"The double engine has no match. Double engine government means proper use of resources. It means sensitivity, service accomplishment of resolutions and united effort towards prosperity. And Tripura is example of these," the Prime Minister said while addressing a public rally after inaugurating the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here.

"We are working to develop Tripura as the gateway to connectivity in the Northeast. Tripura is now becoming a trade corridor in the region. Several initiatives connected by rail and road have started transforming the region," PM Modi stated.

He further stated that more than 1.80 lakh pucca houses have been constructed in Tripura.

"Earlier,people owning a poorly built house with a rooftop were not eligible for the benefits under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY (Gramin). We identified the challenges and changed rules to benefit our poor," he said.

"When every citizen will have their own pucca house with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, water connection with Nal Se Jal, free medical treatment with Ayushman Bharat, then they will also be filled with Aatma Vishwas that will make them Aatma Nirbhar," he said while emphasising that government is providing basic facilities to people so as to give them confidence which will ultimately maje them self-reliant.

Through Kisan rail, Tripura is exporting organic vegetables and fruits across the country. Tripura can also play an imp role by providing an alternative to single-use plastic. A huge market is being created in the country for bamboo products," he added.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Tripura's Agartala and also launched key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools in the state.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Deb Burman were present at the event.

The Prime Minister also visited Manipur, earlier in the day, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several developmental projects. (ANI)

