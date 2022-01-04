Chandigarh, January 4: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday released the answer key for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2021. Candidates, who appeared for the PSTET December 2021 exam, can download the answer keys from the official website of the board - pstet.pseb.ac.in. The last date of raising objections is January 7.

Aspirants can login with their credentials, including application number and password to download the answer key. The board will release the final answer key on January 17,2022, after considering the objections raised by the candidates. Applications should read instructions on the official website. SSC CGL Tier-I Final Answer Key 2020 Released, Candidates Can Download Answer Keys Online at ssc.nic.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Answer key:

Visit the official website - pstet.pseb.ac.in.

On the home page, click on Grievance portal link.

Click on link for answer key.

Enter your login credentials, including your application number and password.

The PSTET Answer Key 2021 and OMR Sheet will appear on screen.

Download the answer key and take its printout for future use.

Candidates are advised to cross-check their answers and raise objections, if any. For each, they need to pay a fee of Rs 300. The amount will be refunded if the objection raised by a candidate is correct. The PSEB will announce the PSTET 2021 result on January 24.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2022 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).