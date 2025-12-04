Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 4 (ANI): National Disability Day was observed today at Dhaleswar Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandir with a special programme dedicated to specially-abled children. The event brought together children of all age groups--from the youngest to the older students--creating an inclusive and encouraging environment.

India observes the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3rd each year, in line with the United Nations. The day aims to promote awareness, rights, and the well-being of people with disabilities.

As part of the event, discussions were held on ensuring the timely provision of assistive equipment to those who have not yet received them, with officials emphasising the need to extend support to every eligible child, a release said.

Khelo India Para Games were also celebrated at the venue. West Tripura District Sabhadhipati Biswajit Shil attended the programme as the chief guest, along with other dignitaries and officials, it said.

Deputy Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Ramprasad Paul, who was present at the event, said, "Today is National Disability Day, and based on that, we organised a programme at Dhaleswar Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandir. In this event, we invited all children--from the youngest to the older ones--who are specially-abled. We also discussed how assistive equipment will be provided to those who have not yet received them. The Sabhadhipati of West Tripura district and several other guests attended the programme. The event went very well."

Several participants also shared their experiences. Moumita Singha, a specially-abled artisan, said, "My name is Moumita Sinha. I make many items, including Pachra and Chador. I earn around three to four thousand rupees per month. My home is in Shantipara Manipuri Basti."

Pranajit Banik, another participant, added, "Yesterday, a football match for disability associations was held at Umakanta Ground. We won the match, and I am pleased about it. I also received an award for my performance. I am a resident of Agartala and I live here in Agartala."

The programme concluded with enthusiastic participation and positive feedback from attendees, marking a meaningful celebration of inclusivity and empowerment. (ANI)

