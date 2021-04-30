Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 30 (ANI): Tripura needs around 32 lakh vaccine doses for 100 per cent vaccination residents of the state between the age group of 18 years and 44 years, said Dr Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal, state Director, National Health Mission (NHM), ahead of Phase III of the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

Addressing media, Dr Jaiswal said the state has placed an order with Serum Institute of India for 16 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine.

"We need around 32 lakh vaccine doses for 100 per cent vaccination of citizens (of state) in the age group of 18 to 44. We have placed an order with Serum Institute of India for 16 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine. We have requested them to provide 8 lakh vaccine doses on May 1 and the remaining 8 lakh on May 15. Citing limitation of their production capacity, at least 20 days will be required for them to provide us with Covishield vaccines," he said.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tripura has administered at least 11,40,674 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far. Out of this 8,66,472 are first doses and 2,74,202 second doses.

The Centre has recently announced that all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced from 4 pm on Wednesday. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on Co-WIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)