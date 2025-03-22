Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 22 (ANI): In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, East Agartala Police seized a massive consignment of 1,10,000 Yaba tablets from a hotel in the city. The raid was conducted at Woodland Park Hotel, Room No. 207, in Moth Chowmohani which led to the arrest of three individuals.

During the operation, the police recovered one large trolley bag containing 11 yellow plastic packets, each filled with 10,000 Yaba tablets, Rs 1,600 in Indian currency, and three smart mobile phones.

Also Read | Karnataka Bandh Today: Are Schools, Banks Open? Are BMTC, KSRTC Buses Plying? Know What's Open and What's Closed.

"Today, we received secret information that drug smuggling was taking place at Hotel Wooden Park. Acting swiftly, we formed a team under the leadership of the SDPO (Sadar) and the OC (East Police Station) and conducted a raid. During the operation, we arrested three individuals from Room No. 7", Dr Kiran Kumar K, SP, West Tripura said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sadul Hussain Talukdar (32), a resident of Dudh Patil, Silchar Sadar; Nayan Mani NamaSudhra (29), a resident of North Kachu Chara under Kachuchara PS; and Biswajit Biswas (28), a resident of Purba Dulo Chara under Salema PS.

Also Read | JJP Leader Shot Dead in Panipat: Ravindra Minna Shot Dead in Haryana, 2 Others Injured.

"Upon searching their belongings, we discovered a trolley bag containing eleven packets. Each packet held approximately 10,000 Yaba tablets, making a total of 110,000 tablets. The estimated market value of these drugs is around Rs 5.5 crore. We quickly secured the contraband and arrested the suspects", he said.

The operation was carried out under SDPO Sadar, Debaprasad Roy, O/C East Agartala PS, Rana Chatterjee, SI Dilip Das, SI Subendu Das, and SI Amlesh Debbarma.

"The mastermind behind this operation has been identified as Sadul Hossain Talukdar, a notorious drug dealer from Assam. Another suspect, Nayan Moni Namashudra, is from Khowai, while Biswajit Biswas is from Dhalai. The key figure behind the smuggling ring is based in Assam and is known to be a major trafficker of narcotics", SP Kiran Kumar K added.

"We have taken them into custody and will seek remand for further interrogation. A case will be registered against them under the NDPS Act. Our goal is to extract all possible information about their network. This raid is one of the biggest operations we have conducted in the past three months", he said.

OC Chatterjee also stated that the case has been registered under East Agartala PS Case No. 2025/EAG/035 dated 21/03/2025 under sections 22(C), 27(A), and 29 of the NDPS Act. The seizure marks a significant success in the fight against narcotics in the region. Authorities are now investigating further links to the smuggling network, and the arrested individuals are in police custody, with legal proceedings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)