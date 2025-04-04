Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 4 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the state government is continuously making efforts to take the state forward through the development of sports.

To implement this goal, state-of-the-art infrastructure is being developed for the talented athletes of the state.

He stated that special emphasis has been given to the development of sports in this year's state budget.

CM Saha said this while inaugurating the Devbhakti Jamatia Synthetic Athletic Turf, Swadeshpriya Nandi Synthetic Hockey Ground, and Pratul Bhattacherjee Synthetic Turf Football Ground at Dasarath Dev Sports Complex, Badharghat, Agartala.

Notably, these three grounds have been dedicated in the names of three eminent sports personalities of the state who passed away.

At the inauguration ceremony, CM Saha said that people associated with sports are more disciplined than others.

"Even after their age, it can be understood from a distance that they were sports personalities. The philosophy of life can be found in sports. The contribution of prominent sports personalities in the state's sports field--late Devbhakti Jamatia, late Swadeshpriya Nandi, and late Pratul Bhattacharjee--will be unforgettable. Initiatives have been taken to honor those who have made Tripura's name shine in history. For this purpose, the government has decided to name the 200-bed youth hostel built in Ambassa after Madhusudan Saha. A spiritual feeling arises from all this. But the football ground, hockey ground, and athletic ground named after them today will remain indestructible for future generations," he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is committed to creating a platform with the necessary facilities for the development of the talent of the state's athletes.

"For this, great importance has been given to the development of sports infrastructure in all parts of the state with specific plans. If there is indomitable determination, willpower, and effort, success is inevitable in any field," said CM Saha.

The Chief Minister also stated that the state government is taking various steps to honor the contributions of former eminent sports personalities who have brought recognition to the state in the world of sports and to give them due respect.

At the event, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Tinku Roy, MLA Mina Rani Sarkar, Tripura Sports Council office bearer Sukanta Ghosh, Youth Affairs and Sports Department Secretary Apurba Roy, Director S.B. Nath, Padma Shri Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar, and others were present. (ANI)

