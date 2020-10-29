Agartala, Oct 29 (PTI) At least 273 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Thursday, pushing the tally in the state to 30,566, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 342 after one more patient succumbed to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 178 of the 342 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

On Wednesday, 170 people were discharged from G B Pant Hospital, the main referral facility in the state for COVID-19 patients, he said.

Tripura currently has 1,699 active coronavirus cases, while 28,502 people have recovered from the disease and 23 migrated to other states, the official said.

The state has so far conducted 4,54,391 sample tests for COVID-19, including 2,158 on Wednesday, he said, adding that the positivity rate stands at 6.72 per cent.

