Agartala, Nov 11 (PTI) Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,706 as 84 more people tested positive for COVID-19, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The state now has 1,292 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,035 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

No fresh fatalities were reported on Wednesday, the official said, adding that the COVID-19 death toll remained at 356.

As many as 4,84,800 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he said, adding that 2,90,992 samples were tested by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and 1,93,808 by RTPCR method.

