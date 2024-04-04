Sepahijala (Tripura) [India], April 4 (ANI): A 'suspected' smuggler was killed while another sustained a bullet injury during a scuffle with the Border Security Force (BSF) troopers at the NC Nagar border outpost of Sonamura subdivision in Tripura's Sepahihala on Wednesday night, officials said.

According to BSF, the deceased was identified as Saheed Miah. The injured person has been identified as Kabil Miah, and has been admitted to a private hospital in Agartala.

Officials said that the incident unfolded when a BSF patrolling team observed suspicious movement of smugglers near the border area.

"Between 9 and 9:30 pm in the night, an incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the NC Nagar BOP. A BSF patrolling team noticed suspicious movements of smugglers near the bordering area. Subsequently, the BSF troopers chased the smugglers, resulting in a scuffle. The soldiers reportedly opened fire at the smugglers in self-defence, which inflicted grave injuries on two persons," Sepahihala Superintendent of Police BJ Reddy told ANI.

"At least two persons suffered grave injuries during the BSF firing. One of them, who was shot in the firing, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Another injured person was shifted to a private hospital in Agartala for advanced treatment," he said.

"Injured Kabil Miah is out of danger now," he added.

Meanwhile, villagers alleged that the firing was unprovoked.

"The locals alleged that the firing was unprovoked. I have visited the spot where the incident took place and interacted with the BSF officials and the locals," the SP further said.

"An impartial investigation will be carried out. Forensic teams are also investigating the incident," the SP added. (ANI)

