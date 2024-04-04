Pune, April 4: The Pune city police have busted a sex racket allegedly operating under the guise of a spa in the Koregaon Park area. The raid, conducted by the social security branch of the Pune city police crime branch, targeted “Ela Spa” at the Jewel Square Mall on the evening of March 2.

Indian Express reported that two individuals, identified as Shahrukh Chowdhary (27), a resident of Mundhwa and native of Assam, and Surendra Patil (32) of Viman Nagar, were arrested for allegedly running the illicit operation. ‘Travelling Sex’ Racket Busted in Bengaluru: Police Bust ‘Trip Prostitution’ Racket, Two Married Couples Arrested.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against them at the Koregaon Park police station on March 3 under sections 370, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). Sex Racket Busted in Pune: Police Bust Prostitution Racket Run by Thai Woman in Koregaon Park, Rescue Two Victims.

During the operation, police “rescued” seven women who were allegedly coerced into the flesh trade by the accused. Among the rescued women, four are foreign nationals from Thailand, two are from Mizoram, and one hails from Chhattisgarh in India.

The police seized three cell phones, some cash, and condom packets during the raid. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

This comes days after the Ludhiana police busted a sex trade racket with the arrest of nine people, six hotel owners and three foreign nationals, while one of the accused is yet to be arrested. The accused were involved renting out rooms to customers using fake documents and arranging women, including foreign nationals, for them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2024 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).