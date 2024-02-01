Agartala, Feb 1 (PTI) The Tripura government will soon unveil a comprehensive homestay policy to boost tourism as a livelihood, said a minister on Thursday.

The north-eastern state has recorded a steep increase in tourist footfall and revenue generation since October 2023 after former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly became the state's tourism brand ambassador.

Also Read | SBI ATM Cash Loot in Bihar: Accused Steal Over Rs 23 Lakh After Cutting State Bank of India’s ATM Using Gas Cutter in Gopalganj.

A total of 1,55,183 tourists visited the northeastern state in three months in 2023 against 84,217 in the same period in 2022. Revenue generation has also jumped to Rs 1.23 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 1.02 crore in 2022-23, he said.

"There has been a steep increase in tourist footfall and revenue during the past three months. It has been possible because of Sourav Ganguly's support as brand ambassador," Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said during a press conference.

Also Read | Mizoram: Man Awarded 20-Year Jail Term for Raping Daughter in Lawngtlai District.

Ganguly, who was appointed as the state's tourism brand ambassador, visited the northeastern state on December 11 and 12 and shot a few short films on tourism.

Chowdhury said the government will inaugurate 11 homestay facilities developed by local youths at Narikel Kunja, one of the best tourist destinations of the bordering state, on February 12.

Currently, a few cottages have been made functional at Narikel Kunja, a backwater-like location amidst several waterbodies, by the Tripura Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (TTDCL).

DoNER has already sanctioned Rs 30 crore to develop tourism facilities on the four islands of Dumbur Lake (waterbody), under the special infrastructure building scheme, he said.

The tourism department is also working on two mega projects worth Rs 140 crore for a facelift to Chautdash Devata temple in West Tripura district and the archeological site in Unakoti district, Chowdhury added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)