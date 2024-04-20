West Tripura (Tripura) [India], April 20 (ANI): As India saw its first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Friday, two polling officials were suspended for allegedly allowing election-related malpractices in the polling booths they were assigned in the West Tripura district.

According to Returning Officer West Tripura, Dr. Vishal Kumar, the suspended polling officers were posted in a polling station that falls under the jurisdiction of the Ramanagar assembly constituency.

Also Read | Blue Whale Suicide Game: Indian Student's Death in US Possibly Linked to Macabre Online Game of Dares Called 'Blue Whale Challenge'.

Kumar further informed that the first phase of the Lok Sabha election was held in the West parliamentary constituency, along with the by-poll in the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency.

"Belonia sub-division of South district recorded the highest voting percentage with 85.64 casting. In 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency where the by-elections were conducted simultaneously with general elections, the voting percentage was lowest, with 68.64 percent," he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Molests Woman Lawyer, Tries to Kill Her Inside Shopping Centre Washroom; Arrested.

On the complaints raised by different political parties, the senior official said, "We have received some complaints from the political parties but in most of the cases, we couldn't verify the allegations true after response teams reached the spot. Some reports of intimidation, threats and poll malpractices were also received. In most of the cases, the complaints turned out to be false. Some arrests were made in Mohanpur constituency and some people were put under preventive arrests in Ramanagar assembly constituency."

The RO also mentioned that two polling officials were suspended as the CCTV cameras in their polling station were found to be out of operation.

"During our inspection, we found that the CCTVs were out of operation and outsiders were allowed to enter the polling station with voters. In view of this, two polling officials have been suspended. The whole process is being reviewed properly," he added.

Tripura recorded the highest turnout at around 80.46 per cent, followed by West Bengal at 77,57 per cent. In Tamil Nadu, where all 39 Lok Sabha seats went to the polls, the voting percentage was 67 per cent. In Uttarakhand, where polling was held on all five parliamentary seats, the voting percentage was 54.50 per cent. The voting concluded by 6 pm in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Election Commission said the polling for the first phase of the General Elections 2024 recorded a high voter turnout despite the heat wave.

As Tripura recorded the highest turnout, INDIA bloc in Tripura has asked the Election Commission to countermand the polls of West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency and Ramnagar assembly constituency in the state, citing large scale instances of poll manipulation through booth jamming, intimidation and proxy voting.

The opposition alliance, comprising eight political parties with CPIM and Congress being the dominant forces, held a joint press briefing shortly after the polls were over and requested the Election Commission to countermand the polls and conduct fresh elections in the presence of adequate security measures.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)