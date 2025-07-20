Agartala, Jul 20 (PTI) Veteran journalist Pradip Datta Bhaumik died at AIIMS-New Delhi on Sunday, losing his battle to lung cancer.

Datta Bhaumik, the news editor of Agartala-based Bengali daily Dainik Sambad, was 73.

He had joined the newspaper in the mid-70s and rose through the ranks to become its editorial chief in 1988.

Chief Minister Manik Saha condoled his death.

"I am deeply shocked by the death of the news editor of Dainik Sambad, Pradip Datta Bhaumik. For the past three months, he was in AIIMS, New Delhi. I used to be in touch with him regularly. Today, around 3.45 pm, he breathed his last," Saha wrote on Facebook.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

Datta Bhaumik is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb said, "Deeply shattered by the demise of Pradip Datta Bhaumik, the news editor of Dainik Sambad. May his soul rest in peace."

Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman also expressed grief over the death of the veteran journalist.

"His death has created a vacuum in the media fraternity in Tripura because he had been in the profession for the past five decades and witnessed many social and political changes in the northeastern state. May his soul rest in peace," Roy Barman said.

