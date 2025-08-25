New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) over the prolonged delay in conducting Village Committee (VC) elections in the tribal areas of Tripura.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice NV Anjaria sought responses from both the ECI and SEC after a petition highlighted that nearly 587 Village Committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) have remained non-functional since March 2021, following the expiry of their tenure.

Also Read | Trump Tariffs: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Says India Won't Sign Any Trade Pact Against Farmers' Interests.

The petitioners argued that the delay has deprived tribal communities of their constitutional right to participate in grassroots self-governance, while also paralysing local administration in the Sixth Schedule areas. Developmental activities in these regions have reportedly come to a standstill due to the absence of elected committees.

Notably, in July 2022, the Tripura High Court had directed the state government and the SEC to complete the polls by November that year, but the order was not complied with.

Also Read | Hyderabad Rave Party Busted: EAGLE Raids Drug Party at Apartment in Kondapur, 6 Arrested; Cocaine, Ecstasy Pills and MDMA Seized.

Political parties, particularly TIPRA Motha, which governs the TTAADC, have been consistently pressing for early elections to restore democratic functioning in the village committees. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)