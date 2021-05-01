Patna, May 1 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Tripurari Sharan was on Saturday appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Bihar, according to a government notification.

Sharan succeeded Arun Kumar Singh who died of COVID the previous day.

A 1985 batch IAS officer, Sharan will retire from service on June 30 this year.

He was currently holding the responsibility of Chairman of Revenue Council.

