Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 15 (ANI): Tripura, known for its rich and diverse bamboo resources, is emerging as a key player in the bamboo industry.

With over 19 species covering an expansive 3,246 km square which accounts for around 31 per cent of the state's land area, bamboo is a vital resource for both traditional and industrial purposes.

From rural housing and agricultural tools to handicrafts and food, bamboo plays an essential role in the lives of Tripura's residents, particularly among tribal communities who rely on bamboo shoots as a key food source.

The state's bamboo sector has gained significant momentum, particularly with the growth of bamboo-based industries. Tripura is home to high-quality cane and bamboo handicrafts that have strong export potential.

Industrial uses of bamboo in Tripura include bamboo tiles, laminated products, ply boards, and other construction materials. Bamboo farming is thriving in the region, with farmers cultivating bamboo for various products such as furniture, fishing poles, and javelins.

A critical factor in the sector's growth has been the Tripura Bamboo Mission (TBM), launched in 2007. TBM focuses on enhancing bamboo plantations, handicrafts, incense sticks, and industrial applications. It provides crucial support for market access, technology development, and cluster-based growth.

To further this initiative, the government has set up a Bamboo Park at Bodhjungnagar to provide infrastructure and promote bamboo-based industries. Moreover, the state has adopted a bamboo policy for sustainable development and introduced High Density Bamboo Plantation (HDBP) technology to boost bamboo farming on private land.

The bamboo sector in Tripura continues to attract both national and international attention, with significant growth potential for industrial ventures. A growing focus on skill development and investment in infrastructure, especially in the Bamboo Park, is paving the way for new opportunities in the sector.

One notable success in the industry is Mutha Industries Pvt. Ltd., which has established itself as a leader in bamboo-based production. The company, with its brand name EPITOME, has earned national and international recognition for the quality and variety of its bamboo products. Mutha Industries employs over 500 local workers and has played a pivotal role in expanding the bamboo industry in Tripura.

Notably, Mutha Industries' Epitome Bamboo Wood Flooring and Epitome Bamboo Wood Buffle Ceiling were used in the construction of the New Parliament House in Delhi, bringing the company's work to national prominence.

Tripura accounts for a significant portion of India's bamboo stock, with 28 per cent of the country's total bamboo resources. The state's 2,397 km square of bamboo forests constitute about 23 per cent of its geographical area.

Bamboo products from Tripura, particularly incense sticks, contribute to 60 per cent of the national demand, highlighting the state's importance in bamboo trade.

The efforts of both the Central and state governments, along with the innovations by local industries like Mutha Industry, are poised to propel Tripura's bamboo sector into a new era of growth. The bamboo industry, recognised as a sustainable alternative to timber, offers promising economic development and job creation opportunities for the region.

Rabin Bose, Vice President, Mutha Industries Pvt Ltd while speaking to ANI said that the company was the first successful unit to produce bamboo wood.

Further, the company started their commercial production in 2014 and later focused on converting bamboo into timber and extended their product range with time to value added times. "We, Mutha Industries, are the first successful unit in the country to produce bamboo wood. We started our commercial production in 2014. Initially, we focused on converting bamboo into timber, and over time, we have expanded our product range to include value-added items such as flooring, wall panels, doors, ceilings, and various types of furniture. In fact, any product you can make with hardwood, we can replicate using bamboo," Bose said speaking to ANI.He further stated that the company had set their unit in Tripura taking in consideration the abundance of bamboo in the state. "You may wonder why we set up our unit in Tripura. Although we are a Mumbai-based company, we chose Tripura because bamboo is available in abundance here, which aligns with our specific requirements. Before establishing this unit, we researched bamboo availability across the country and found that out of the 19 types of bamboo available in Northeast India, only two or three meet our quality standards. We found that the best quality bamboo is sourced from Tripura, unlike other states in the region," he said.

"Bamboo is now a major national resource in Tripura. We source our bamboo from various JFMC group members, and to this day, we continue to produce quality products. The government is also taking strong initiatives to promote bamboo cultivation. We are proud to contribute to this sector," he added.

The Vice President also stated that some of the products of the company had been used in prestigious projects. "Additionally, we are honoured to share that our products have been used in some of the most prestigious projects in the country. Recently, we installed more than one lakh square feet of flooring and completed ceiling work in the new Indian Parliament building," he said. (ANI)

