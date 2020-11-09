New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Tripura will soon have a new integrated terminal building, said Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday.

According to an official statement, the original building was saturated and there was no further scope of expansion, hence, the work for new integrated terminal building at an estimated cost of Rs 438 crores was undertaken.

With built up area of 30,000 sqm, the new terminal building will be equipped with 20 check-in counters, four passenger boarding bridges, conveyor belts and passenger-friendly modern facilities and amenities, the AAI said.

The terminal has been designed to process 1000 domestic and 200 international passengers during peak hours making the annual handling capacity of 3 million passengers. The development work also includes construction of the apron having capacity to park six aircraft at a time.

"Bamboo is used as a widespread local material in the state for construction whereas tribal art work and crafts are included to promote cultural tourism. The art and craft work is displayed all over the terminal in form of sculptures, jaali work, furniture and murals," the statement added.

More than 90 per cent of the work is completed and the building is scheduled to be ready by the beginning of next year. (ANI)

