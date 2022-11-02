Hyderabad, Nov 2 (PTI) The ruling TRS and opposition BJP in Telangana continued to level allegations against each other over a clash between the workers of two parties during the campaign to Munugode Assembly constituency on Wednesday.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender claimed he would have been hurt on his head had his gunman not intervened in the incident at Palivela village on Tuesday.

The TRS workers had earlier tried to disrupt a campaign meeting of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, he alleged.

BJP on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the state Chief Electoral Officer urging that stringent action be taken against the mob allegedly led by a TRS leader that attacked Rajender at Palivela village.

It also complained to the CEO that several TRS MLAs and other party members were still stationed in Munugode though campaigning came to a close Tuesday evening.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar called on a party activist who was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad after being "injured in the attack by TRS goondas with stones".

Meanwhile, TRS Working President K T Rama Rao met Zilla Parishad Chairman of Mulugu district Kusuma Jagadish who was allegedly injured in the "attack with stones by BJP goondas", a release by his staff said.

Accusing the BJP of practicing violence, Rama Rao said the TRS has the capacity to resist it.

TRS had already complained to the election authorities and police over the alleged attack by BJP workers against TRS activists.

Several people were injured in the clash between the workers of BJP and TRS on Tuesday at Palivela village and the two parties made allegations against each other for the incident.

Voting would take place on Thursday in the high-stakes Munugode bypoll, which comes a few months ahead of next year's Assembly election.

The byelection has been necessitated due to the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy in August. He had joined BJP and is seeking re-election.

Counting of votes would be taken up on November 6.

