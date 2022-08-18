Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], August 18 (ANI): CPI(M) leader Tammineni Koteshwar Rao has been booked along with seven other CPI(M) activists by Telangana police for his alleged involvement in the murder of TRS leader Tammineni Krishnaiah, who was hacked to death on August 15 in Khammam district.

The booked leader is the brother of Tammineni Veerabadram, CPI(M) state secretary. Police are probing his connection to the murder of the slain leader.

The police had assigned four teams to nab the accused involved in the incident.

Four unidentified persons hacked the victim to death on Monday minutes after hoisting the national flag in Teladarupally village in Telangana on August 15.

The incident took place when the TRS leader was returning from the flag hoisting ceremony on Monday morning.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Khammam district, Tammineni Krishnaiah was returning on a bike after hoisting the National Flag. At the entrance of the Teladarupally village, four people riding an autorickshaw attacked the leader and left him in a pool of blood.

An angry crowd had gathered in front of CPI(M) leader Tammineni Koteshwar Rao's residence, pelting stones and part of his residence was damaged. (ANI)

