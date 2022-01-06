Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], January 6 (ANI): TRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao's son has been booked after four members of a family died by suicide.

One victim named Ramakrishna before dying by suicide alleged that by taking advantage of his helplessness, the TRS MLA's son asked him to send his wife for a night to fulfil his sexual desires, said Sunil Dutt, SP Kothagudem.

Deceased Ramakrishna before dying by suicide said in a video, "A TRS leader Vanama Raghavender Rao, son of TRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao told me something that no husband would want to hear. He ordered me to bring my wife to Hyderabad leaving my kids behind if I wanted to solve my problems. He said otherwise your problems will continue and no one can help you. As soon as you bring your wife to Hyderabad your problems will get solved or else you'll not get a single rupee from the assets you have got."

According to Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police, Kothagudem, in a telephonic conversation stated that the victim and deceased named Ramakrishna in a video alleged that he was asked by MLA's son to send his wife to him. Later, he brought petrol, poured on his family and lit them on fire and after that, he died by suicide.

Immediately, after receiving information a case has been registered Under sections 302, 306 & 307 IPC and the police took up investigation. He further added that TRS MLA's son has been booked and eight teams have been deployed to arrest him. (ANI)

