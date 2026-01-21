Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): On Tuesday, a day before a final call is expected from the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Bangladesh's participation status for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wrote to ICC supporting Bangladesh's stance of not wanting to play their fixtures in India due to political turmoil between both nations.

Also, as per ESPNCricinfo, it is understood that ICC has called for a board meeting on Wednesday to address Bangladesh's decision to have their matches relocated outside India because of "security and safety concerns". It could not, however, be ascertained if the PCB's email led to the Board meeting being called.

However, while PCB's entry in this entire episode could raise eyebrows, it is likely to have no impact on the T20 World Cup schedule as ICC stands firm with its stance of having Bangladesh play all their matches in India, where they will play three group stage matches in Kolkata's Eden Gardens and one match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. ICC also reiterated their stance to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as part of last week's discussions.

Both sides, BCB and ICC, stuck to their stance during their discussion last week and a deadline was set for January 21 (Wednesday) to decide the final call on Bangladesh's participation in the tournament. This deadline was notably later denied by BCB.

PCB's late involvement in the issue comes weeks deep into the impasse that has not been resolved yet. There have been media reports suggesting that PCB is willing to stage Bangladesh's games in Pakistan and was also reviewing Pakistan's own T20 WC participation on the basis of the decision Bangladesh faces.

The PCB has not made any official comment on the matter, as per ESPNCricinfo.

The issues between BCB and BCCI had started when Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2026 squad on instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid ongoing minority atrocities in Bangladesh. This move resulted in BCB urging ICC to relocate their T20 WC matches outside India out of concerns for players' "safety and security".

Bangladesh on Tuesday rejected what they termed as "unreasonable conditions" imposed by the ICC regarding their participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India, according to Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul.

Speaking at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Asif Nazrul said, "If the ICC bows to pressure from the Indian cricket board and imposes unreasonable conditions on us, we will not accept them."

"There are precedents in international cricket, when India refused to play in Pakistan, the ICC changed the venue. We have reasonably asked for a venue Change", he added.

Last Monday, ICC sources had said that independent risk assessments, carried out by internationally recognised security experts, do not conclude that Bangladesh cannot play its scheduled T20 World Cup matches in India, noting that the overall security risk for the tournament in India has been assessed as low to moderate, which is consistent with the profile of many major global sporting events.

The sources said the independent risk assessments did not identify any specific or direct threat to the Bangladesh team, its officials, or the match venues in India. They said that, based on the professional advice received, the risk associated with Bangladesh's scheduled fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai is assessed as low to moderate, with no indication of risks that cannot be effectively managed through established security planning and mitigation measures.

The sources said that ICC is aware of public comments made in recent days regarding Bangladesh's participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, including references to the ICC's security risk assessment. (ANI)

