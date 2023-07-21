Noida, Jul 21 (PTI) A canter truck was impounded in Greater Noida on Friday after locals raised alarm suspecting it was animal flesh, police said.

The truck, registered in Hapur district, was loaded with plastic sacks that gave out a foul smell. The smell attracted attention of some people when it was parked in the industrial area of Badalpur, police said.

"The driver and the helper of the truck fled leaving the vehicle behind which was brought to the local police station," a police spokesperson said.

"Veterinary doctors have been called in for a detailed inspection to ascertain what was inside the plastic sacks," the official said.

An investigation in the matter is underway and facts would be established soon, the official added.

